Miami-Dade still under mosquito-borne illness alert after another dengue case confirmed

The mosquito-borne illness alert for dengue fever in Miami-Dade is still in effect.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County announced another confirmed case of locally transmitted dengue fever, bringing this year’s total to 11.

The new case did not appear to be related to previous cases, the department said.

A person can contract dengue through the bite of an Aedes aegypti mosquito, the same mosquito that spreads chikungunya and Zika virus.

Dengue can cause a fever and other symptoms including vomiting, headache and eye pain. But not everyone experiences symptoms, according to the health department.

Miami-Dade has the most cases of locally transmitted dengue in the state. Broward is the only other county in the state to have reported a locally transmitted case. In September, Broward reported its first and only case.

There are, however, significantly more travel-related dengue cases. As of Nov. 16, there have been 342 cases statewide, with most cases related to Cuba.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM MOSQUITO-BORNE ILLNESSES

▪ Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers.

▪ Discard items including tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, where water can collect.

▪ Empty and clean birdbaths and pet bowls frequently.

▪ Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

▪ Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated.

▪ Wear shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves.

▪ Apply mosquito repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, and IR3535 to bare skin and clothing.

▪ Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

For more information on dengue, visit the department of health’s website at http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/dengue/index.html.