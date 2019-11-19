He made her strip, then choked and beat her with a flashlight – all over $40, cops say

Fidel M. Valle Pasco County Sheriff's Office

A Pasco County man missing $40 got himself into more costly trouble.

Fidel Valle, 34, faces numerous felony charges after he forced a woman to strip, then choked and hit her with flashlight all because of the 40 bucks, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest report says Valle and the woman were riding in a vehicle Sunday night when he accused her of stealing the money. There were other passengers in the car.

Valle then forced the woman to get naked to prove she was not hiding the money, according to the sheriff’s report. Still not convinced, he choked her while asking about the money’s whereabouts, deputies say. When that didn’t work, Valle dug even deeper into his interrogation bag.

“The defendant took a baseball bat shaped flashlight and hit the victim in the face two times, and in the head one time,” the deputy wrote.

Valle was arrested later that evening on several charges, including battery, violation of probation and drug possession, the report says.

Court records show Valle has had several run-ins with the law since 2016. He has been convicted of battery, resisting arrest and drug possession all in the past year alone.