Florida
‘Mutton but trouble’: Lost sheep has Florida cops asking for help in LOL post
Someone at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has a way with puns.
Over the weekend, the agency posted a picture of a sheep that had apparently lost its way.
“Wool you help us find this sheep’s family?” reads the caption. “He was a bit ram-bunctious in the area of 8200 Old Port Cir and is now being sheep-ish and will not tell us where he lives. Can you help us find his maaaam and daaaad?”
Then a plea:
“If ewe know who the sheep baaalongs to, go ahead and give the Sheriff’s Office a call at 904-630-0500.”
Commenters were appreciative of the post’s humor and added some LOL puns of their own.
“Love the post hope you find his maaaaam.”
“That was really baaaad, but I loved it.”
“Pulled the ‘wool’ over the owners.”
“Too funny. y’all so baaaaaadddd.”
“This is ‘ewe-merous.”
“He needs to be reewenited with his family soon.”
“Don’t sweater it. The owner will shear about this and claim him.”
“It could be a ploy. He could be a felon in sheep’s clothing.”
“They are ‘mutton’ but trouble.”
“Maybe check with Little Bo-Peep?”
Had enough? There are more in the peanut gallery, aka comments section.
As of Monday, the sheep was still in “custody,” according to the agency.
Comments