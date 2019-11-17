It’s in the 40s and 50s? This feels like winter in Florida — with more changes ahead

South Florida got a slap of brisk, chilly air Sunday morning, as a looming cold front became reality for those opening their doors and windows.

Miami-Dade and Broward were feeling temperatures in the high-50s during the early morning hours, according to the National Weather Service.

While some may say it doesn’t feel very cold, temperatures were at their coldest since March, NBC6 meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin said.

On Monday, expect a warming trend, with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the mid-60s. On Tuesday, another cool stretch will arrive, with lows at night around 60.

This was South Florida's coldest morning since March with most areas in the mid to upper 50s! @nbc6 #nbc6 #miamiweather pic.twitter.com/n8bM1goh8A — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) November 17, 2019

If you were thinking about putting on an extra layer of clothes Sunday, your wardrobe change will be temporary. This batch of cold weather will be short-lived.

In Homestead, where the Ford EcoBoost 400 NASCAR race gears up at 3 p.m., expect temperatures to be in the mid-70s, jumping from the morning low of 57.

Across South Florida, the temperatures will plummet back to the 50s as night rolls in.

The rest of Florida was shivering early Sunday as temperatures dipped into the low- to mid-40s. The Tampa Bay area Central Florida were in the low-50s. The Panhandle and North Florida were feeling the high-40s.

Key West was a hot spot, already In the mid-70s by 9 a.m.

When December rolls around, the temperatures might not drop like they usually do. Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist for The Weather Company, said Florida will see temperatures that are slightly above normal this winter.

The December 2019 through February 2020 temperature outlook from The Weather Company as reported by The Weather Channel. The Weather Company The Weather Channel