Man who was found shot to death in his home had once been a Miami-Dade cop

A 51-year-old man was found shot to death in his Sunrise home, and police need the community’s help in finding out who killed him.

Johnnie Ridgeway, who served as a Miami-Dade police officer from 1995 until 1999, was found Tuesday in his home in the 5000 block of Northwest 12th Court.

Sunrise police say Ridgeway was “shot multiple times” sometime between 7 a.m. and noon.

Please contact the Sunrise Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477 if you have any information regarding this case. All callers can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/ED0eLvpnX5 — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) November 14, 2019

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Broward CrimeStoppers on Friday shared a flier with Ridgeway’s photo and offered a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Miami-Dade police confirmed Ridgeway worked for the department. Records show he was fired, but it was not immediately known why.

No other information on the case was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-471-8477 (TIPS).