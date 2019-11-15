Florida
Shooting investigation underway at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Florida
A shooting investigation is underway after shots were fired in the parking lot of a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Florida.
The shooting happened in the parking lot, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.
The store is reportedly located at 6900 US Highway 19.
One person was shot multiple times, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Police told 10News that it is not an active shooter situation.
No other information was immediately available.
This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.
