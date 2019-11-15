Man ‘would say anything’ to have SWAT respond, cops say — so he called in a bomb threat

A South Florida man is behind bars after deputies say he repeatedly called 911 and made several threats — including a bomb threat — to get the SWAT team to visit him.

Jason Morse’s first call started off as a complaint about his neighbor throwing trash and trying to block his door. But then Morse told dispatch he would kill the man if police didn’t respond, according to an Oct. 3 probable cause affidavit.

When Broward deputies arrived at his Lauderdale Lakes home, they couldn’t find him.

Then the next call came in.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The 47-year-old told dispatch he had murdered his neighbor, had hostages and couldn’t remember what happened, states the affidavit.

Jason Morse, 47 Broward County Sheriff's Office

He also claimed to have a bomb.

“And I have two dead bodies. Do you want to make it three?” Morse told deputies, according to the report.

Based on his threats, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said it had to call in fire rescue, deputies, detectives and the SWAT team, who eventually took Morse into custody without incident.

Deputies said Morse confessed to making a false bomb threat to have law enforcement respond and told them “he would say anything to get a response from SWAT.”

A judge ordered Morse to be remanded and booked into the Broward County Jail Wednesday.

He’s facing felony charges related to making a false bomb threat and misusing the 911 system to the extent it cost Broward County more than $100 in its emergency response.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office did not disclose how many calls Morse made, how much time deputies spent on the situation or how much money their response cost.