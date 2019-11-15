Florida

Florida woman bites boyfriend in privates ‘out of frustration,’ cops say

Esperanza Gomez’s booking photo on Nov. 13, 2019, on a domestic violence and aggravated assault charge in Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation

A couple having beers in a Miami Beach apartment got into an argument after a friend visited around midnight, according to police.

Police say Esperanza Gomez got upset when the woman left sometime after 3 a.m. Wednesday. Gomez, police say, accused her boyfriend of wanting to sleep with the other woman.

According to reports, Gomez, 33, grabbed her boyfriend by the arms and “poked at him with a knife,” WBBH NBC2 reported. He wasn’t seriously hurt.

Then, according to police, he told them Gomez bit his penis “out of frustration.”

That’s when Gomez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and domestic violence, according to court records.

She is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $6,500 bond.

On Thursday, Gomez filed an affidavit for indigent status and has been ordered to stay away from her boyfriend, according to Miami-Dade court records.

