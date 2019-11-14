Florida

Amber Alert alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl in Homestead

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for missing 2-year-old Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez, who is from Homestead.

The toddler, who was wearing a green-and-white striped shirt, red pants and pink slippers, was last seen in the 39th block of Ninth street in Homestead.

The girl may be with Diego Cedillo-Hernandez in a 2006 white Hyundai Azera tag # Z782JS. Cedillo-Hernandez was last seen wearing a beige and green shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Homestead police at 305-247-1535.

