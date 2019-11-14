Even Bigfoot has a Miami connection. FIU scientist may be the one to find ancient monster

The new Travel Channel series Expedition Bigfoot will star FIU scientist Mireya Mayor and a team of researchers as they hunt for the Bigfoot in the Pacific Northwest. Courtesy of Florida International University

He’s been eluding detection for hundreds of years. Thousands have said they’ve seen him, but every picture of him is a blur.

A Florida International University scientist may be part of the team that brings Bigfoot into the light.

The new Travel Channel series, “Expedition Bigfoot,” will star FIU scientist Mireya Mayor and a team of researchers as they hunt for the elusive cryptid in the Pacific Northwest.

“Expedition Bigfoot is where old legend meets new technology,” Mayor said in a release. She leads the Exploration and Science Communication Initiative in FIU’s College of Arts, Sciences & Education.

The show will be an eight-part investigative-adventure series premiering at 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. FIU and Zoo Miami will host a screening of the show’s first episode earlier that evening.

Her team will use an advanced data algorithm and new science to analyze five decades of Bigfoot sightings and pinpoint when and where one might encounter them.

Team members will use the tech to narrow their search within the target zone and find possible nesting sites, footprints and vocalizations that lead them to where “inexplicable events occur.”

Mayor’s team of Bigfoot hunters will be:

▪ Bryce Johnson, expedition operations

▪ Russell Acord, ex-military/survivalist

▪ Ronny LeBlanc, Bigfoot researcher

▪ Ryan “RPG” Golembeske, Bigfoot investigator

Mayor is an anthropologist, wildlife correspondent and National Geographic Explorer who has spent most of her career reporting on wildlife and habitat loss while advocating for solutions. She recently joined FIU in October.

She is also a two-time Emmy Award nominee who’s hosted dozens of wildlife shows, including the Nat Geo WILD series Wild Nights with Mireya Mayor, and starred in Mark Burnett’s “Expedition Africa” on History Channel. She was also the host of Nat Geo Mundo’s La Cuba De Hoy.

The show has already been filmed and the team has already completed their three-week trek to an undisclosed, remote location in a 90,000-acre plot of land in central Oregon.

“Travel Channel has assembled the very best team of experts in Bigfoot lore and science to give us proof of the creature’s existence once and for all,” said Matthew Butler, general manager of Travel Channel, in a statement. “The journey is formidable, and the jeopardy is real. Skeptics and believers alike will both agree the trek this team makes is something they have never seen before.”