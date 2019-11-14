Highly paid domestic violence nonprofit boss steps down, citing health reasons

Tiffany Carr — shown during a 2004 visit to a Hollywood nail salon, where she spoke on domestic violence — announced Thursday she is stepping down as the CEO and president of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Miami Herald file photo

Tiffany Carr, the highly-paid CEO and president of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, announced Thursday that she is retiring, citing a long-running “significant health diagnosis.”

The coalition, which has has been criticized for high executive salaries, has also been criticized for not complying with a state audit request for more than a year, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Former state Sen. Denise Grimsley, a friend of Carr’s, is stepping in as interim president and CEO to lead the nonprofit while a search takes place for a permanent replacement.

“While I am disappointed to leave, I am also certain that it is the appropriate time for me to step aside and focus on my ongoing health crisis and allow Denise to step in and be singularly focused on the vital task of ending domestic violence in our communities,” Carr said in a statement.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Carr will remain a consultant for the coalition, according to a press release.

The coalition, which contracts with the state Department of Children and Families to oversee domestic violence programs, passes through more than $51 million in government funds to 42 domestic violence centers across the state. Carr has led the coalition for nearly two decades, during which she oversaw a broad expansion of its responsibilities and its funding.

Carr’s compensation rose substantially over that period of time, at one point reaching $761,000 annually, according to 2017 Internal Revenue Service documents.

The Florida Department of Children and Families started a review of the coalition’s finances last summer after the Miami Herald reported on Carr’s compensation. But DCF said last month that the audit had stalled, because the coalition had not complied with requests for documents made by the state for more than a year.

DCF said at the time in a statement that it was “not willing to continue working with a provider who will not account for how they are utilizing taxpayer dollars” — that unless the issues were resolved, the state would be unlikely to continue its contract with the coalition.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.