Umbrellas before sweaters — that’s the price for a welcome cold front this weekend

Think of Thursday’s rains and potential coastal flooding as the price to pay for the coming cold front and drier air that could make South Florida and the Gulf Coast a pleasure over the weekend.

But Thursday?

CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez is right when she calls it “a mess” out there.

The slick roadways in South Florida have been ponding since rain started to fall Wednesday, messing up traffic and leading to accidents.

The rain chance is a whopping 70% in Bradenton Thursday night and Friday before the rains move off and the cold front brings a chilly 50s by Saturday evening.

Plenty of passing rain clouds are approaching or stalling over parts of Miami-Dade and Broward, including in Kendall, Coral Gables, Miami Beach, North Miami, Pembroke Pines, Coral Springs, Weston and Fort Lauderdale.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued a coastal flooding alert to note the likelihood of more ponds on roadways and parking lots and minor flooding along the Atlantic coast, especially around high tides through Thursday evening.

14 NOV: A wet start to the day across portions of the east coast metro this morning. Some of these showers are producing locally heavy rainfall. This in combination with higher than normal tides/coastal flooding may lead to minor localized flooding across coastal locations. #flwx pic.twitter.com/BdtHkdeOgA — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 14, 2019

And Thursday the forecast rain chance is 40% in the day and 20% at night for South Florida with a high of 84 degrees. We still have Friday’s unsettled 60% chance of rains during the day and 50% chance of showers at night before the cold front brings temperatures to about 69 degrees Friday and 64 on Saturday.

“A fabulous weekend and Sunday could be downright chilly,” Gonzalez said on her CBS4 broadcast. Rip currents, too, so leave the bathing suit at home but keep your umbrellas handy until Saturday.

That’s when the drier air settles in for the weekend through Wednesday in South Florida and the Tampa Bay area, according to the National Weather Service.

The only dry spot? The Florida Keys Thursday morning.