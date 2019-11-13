He wanted a date. She didn’t. That didn’t stop him from stalking her, deputies say

Nicholas Alan Sess Flagler County Sheriff's Office

A Flagler County man faces burglary and stalking charges after he rode his bike by a former coworker’s home for months before attempting to force his way inside, according to his arrest report.

Deputies say the stalking began after the woman repeatedly denied 25-year-old Nicholas Sess’ date invitations. The two worked together at Coconuts Car Wash in Palm Coast in Northeast Florida. Sess’ persistence began to “creep her out” so much that she eventually quit in March, the report says.

The advances didn’t end there: They just became digital.

“Since March, Nicholas has been consistently direct messaging [her] on social media applications,” a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputy wrote.

Per the report, the messages were described as “odd, not making sense, uncomfortable in nature or complete cryptic poems.” The messages never stopped so the woman blocked Sess. He still didn’t get the hint.

“Nicholas created multiple multiple alias usernames and continued to message [her] until she would block him on the new username,” the deputy continued.

Eventually, she decided to delete her social media. The woman thought this would be the end of it. On Friday, however, she saw Sess riding a bike toward her home. The 25-year-old demanded answers as to why their relationship was in disarray.

“Nicholas stated, ‘If you do not have a good enough excuse, we are going to have problems,’” the deputy wrote of their encounter.

Sess continued to press his former coworker for answers, calming down after she explained her hiatus from social media was the reason his messages went unanswered. He then began discussing his own mental health issues including his dive into “cannibalism in order to repair muscle tissue.”

When the woman turned to leave, Sess wouldn’t let her, according to the arrest report. She tried closing the front door but Sess held it open with his foot in an attempt to force his way inside. The back-and-forth ended only after she mentioned that her father had a gun in the home, investigators say.

A deputy contacted her later that day but she was unwilling to press charges. By Saturday, she had changed her mind and Sess was arrested a short time later near the woman’s house on several charges, according to deputies.

Sess, who is being held without bail in the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Jail, was slapped with an additional violation of probation charge. In June, Sess was placed on probation after pleading no contest to misdemeanor resisting arrest and loitering charges.