Poet Elizabeth Bishop’s Key West home has sold for $1.2M. Here’s what the owners plan

Move aside, Ernest Hemingway. There’s another literary legend in town.

And she fished, too.

Elizabeth Bishop, the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning poet who was the nation’s poet laureate in 1949, called Key West home from 1938 to 1946. She owned a home in Old Town.

“Key West is nice, not because of all this sport and these he‑men litterateurs, but just because it is so pretty, so inexpensive and full of such nice little old houses,” she said, according to a Literary Hub magazine. “It is NOT like Provincetown.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Poet Elizabeth Bishop lived at this Key West house in the 1930s and 1940s. Mark Hedden

The Key West Literary Seminar, a nonprofit that hosts an international gathering once a year, announced Wednesday it had purchased Bishop’s former home at 624 White St. for $1.2 million. It has plans to renovate and use it as its headquarters, including offices and a place to hold events.

“Bishop is a great American poet with very few peers,” said Arlo Haskell, executive director of the nonprofit. “Poets aren’t as well-known as novelists. Women writers aren’t as well-known as male writers.

“But Elizabeth Bishop is hugely important,” Haskell said. “She’s a big part of American literary history and a big part of Key West literary history.”

The 19th century “eyebrow house” — named for its style of upstairs windows that peek through the slope of a roof — has only been owned by one family since Bishop sold it with the stipulation the family would maintain the home without alterations.

Built in 1933, it sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot, enormous for the land-strapped island. The sale went through Oct. 20, according to Monroe County property records.

Noted American poet Elizabeth Bishop's #KeyWest home, that she owned from 1938 to 1946, has been acquired by the Key West Literary Seminar. The registered national literary landmark is to be restored and preserved for future generations. Image: Carol Tedesco pic.twitter.com/KMSlhRdfaN — The Florida Keys (@thefloridakeys) November 13, 2019

“She’s a survivor and that’s so rare these days,” said Diane Shelby, president of the nonprofit’s board of directors, of the home. “And she is gorgeous.”

The house went on the market in July.

“We made an offer at full price,” Shelby said.

Bishop, who was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1911 and grew up there and in Nova Scotia, moved to Key West in 1938. She was only 25.

She fished and gardened and loved the local foods, including mangoes, sugar apples, guava and Spanish lime, according to the seminar. She swore by Brazo Fuerte brand Cuban coffee.

Her housekeeper would make fresh green turtle consommé and conch chowder for her.

Elizabeth Bishop’s former home in Key West sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot, which is enormous for the island. Mark Hedden

“She was writing the poems that would be published in her first book, ‘North and South,’ ” Haskel said. “She was really discovering who she wanted to be as a writer, as an artist. She was perfecting the voice and the style that would make her well-known throughout her life.”

“North and South — A Cold Spring” would win the Pulitzer in 1955.

Bishop adored Key West and mentioned it often in her letters. She also lived in New York, Boston and Brazil.

Her first Key West poem was “Late Air,” which the Partisan Review published in 1938. The poem “reveals the poet musing on the nature of love as she sits on a Key West veranda,” according to her biographer Thomas Travisano, in an article published in Literary Hub on Tuesday.

“She hadn’t done anything of note before she came to Key West,” Haskell said. “It’s really while she was in Key West that she became the writer she was going to be.”

This is an interior of poet Elizabeth Bishop’s former home in Old Town Key West. Mark Hedden

Hemingway looms large over the tourist island, and his home on Whitehead Street is flooded by visitors. But Bishop’s legacy is equally as important, Haskell said.

“Part of the interest in getting this house is to kind of pose a feminist alternative or antidote to Ernest Hemingway in Key West,” Haskell said. “Everybody knows the Hemingway story, and the Bishop story should be much better known.”