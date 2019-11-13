Two men left a Lauderhill strip club. One was kidnapped and the other robbed

Police are searching for two masked men who they say kidnapped a man outside of a Lauderhill strip club and later stole money and jewels from his friend.

One of the victims told police he had just left Vegas Cabaret, 5428 N. University Dr. in Lauderhill, and was walking to his car when two masked men forced him at gunpoint to get into his vehicle around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

They made him drive to several locations, including his friend’s home in Sunrise.

When they arrived at the home in the area of Northwest 70th Avenue and 22nd Court, the kidnappers forced him to call his friend outside, according to Lauderhill police. The man’s friend, who had left the strip club a few minutes earlier, was then robbed of money and jewelry.

The crooks then left in a white Mercedes SUV, a white Mustang following behind them.

Lauderhill PD later got a call from Fort Lauderdale police asking for help in setting up a perimeter after the suspects they were chasing abandoned a stolen white Mercedes SUV in Lauderhill.

It wasn’t long before the phone rang again.

This time it was the Sunrise Police Department, saying they had an armed robbery victim telling officers he was kidnapped from outside of Vegas Cabaret.

That’s when investigators started connecting the dots, said Lt. Michael Santiago, spokesman for Lauderhill police.

Santiago said there is still no motive yet and that it’s unclear if the two men were targeted. Detectives are also working to determine if the white Mustang and the stolen Mercedes are related to the incident.

The two victims were not hurt.

The masked men are considered “armed and dangerous,” according to police.

Anyone with information that can help police find the suspects should call Broward County CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.