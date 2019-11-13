She thought he was cheating on her. So she set the house on fire, Florida cops say

A New Port Richey home almost went up in flames on Tuesday night.

A resident of the home, April Gray, was arrested and charged with intentionally setting the fire.

According to a report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the 51-year-old Florida woman suspected her boyfriend of cheating on her and flew into a rage.

Gray first started the fire by “intentionally” lighting a chair on fire, according to the complaint. “This caused damage to the chair and other property inside the home including the front door and carpet.”

The suspect also reportedly set the boyfriend’s clothes on fire.

The victim advised he received a phone call from Gray and she was “upset” because he thought he was unfaithful and was going to “set the house on fire.”

It’s unclear if the boyfriend was actually cheating or not. Police did not disclose his name.

Neighbors put out the fire, a sheriff’s spokesman said, and the Gray was later located in a bar.

She was placed under arrest on a charge of arson in the first degree. Her bond was set at $50,000.