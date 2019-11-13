Army sergeant killed by another soldier to be buried in Miami, police say

A South Florida army sergeant will be buried in Miami this week after police say he was killed by another soldier inside his apartment in Colorado Springs.

Sgt. Alexis Sanchez, 30, was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, and was inside his off base apartment when he was shot by an “acquaintance” late last month, according to police.

Sgt. Alexis Sanchez, 30, joined the U.S. Army in 2014. Courtesy U.S. Army

The acquaintance was Cpl. William Garcia, 22, another decorated infantryman who, like Suarez, was assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, according to Army records.

The two were close friends, according to Local 10.

Garcia told police he dropped a handgun he was “messing” with inside the apartment and it discharged, striking Sanchez, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

William Garcia, 22 Colorado Springs Police Department

Sanchez was struck in the chest and died at the scene, according to The Gazette.

Police later arrested and charged Garcia with manslaughter. He has reportedly bonded out of jail.

Sanchez, who was born in Cuba, joined the U.S. Army in 2014. The decorated sergeant returned to the United States in January after being deployed to Afghanistan for almost nine months, Army records show.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends affected by this tragedy,” said Col. Ike L. Sallee, commander of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. “We value our people over all else, and I know the Raider Brigade joins me in offering our deepest sympathies.”

TV cameras recorded Sanchez’s plane landing at Miami International Airport Tuesday afternoon to a water cannon salute from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to honor the fallen solider.

Sanchez left behind a 2-year-old son named Grayson, according to Local 10.

A wake for the fallen soldier will be 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Caballero Rivero Sunset, 7355 SW 117th Ave. in Kendall. Sanchez will be buried at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery, 11141 NW 25th St. in West Miami-Dade.