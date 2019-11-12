Florida
Ring doorbell video shows man who stole credit card, spent nearly $2,500, cops say
The home’s Ring doorbell system may have given police the clue they need to help find the man behind a credit card theft.
On Tuesday, police released footage of a man who detectives say stole a credit card from someone’s mail and then used it to charge nearly $2,500.
Police say the man took an envelope containing a duplicate credit card from a home in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 178th street at about noon July 9. The problem: The victim never requested a duplicate card, cops say.
The video shows a man in a hooded sweatshirt dashing to the front door and quickly running away. He then left in a sedan, according to police.
The stolen credit card was then used to make “fraudulent charges at a retail store” in the amount of $2,471.70, police said in a news release.
“Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating this individual,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
