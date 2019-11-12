A 5-year-old girl called him ‘husband,’ ‘boyfriend.’ Cops say he molested her.

A Pasco County man molested a 5-year-old girl several times over a six-week period, deputies said.

Damion Butler, 24, was arrested Thursday on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child younger than 12, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 6, Butler touched the girl at least two times, deputies said. Authorities did not say what his relationship to the girl was.

Several times during the month, Butler shared a bed with the girl. During two of those times, he touched her when she had no underwear or pants on.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Deputies say the 5-year-old told them he didn’t have sex with her. The girl also referred to Butler as her “boyfriend/husband.” She also said that he told her to keep it a secret due to “how it would be perceived by others.”

After being arrested, deputies say Butler confessed to “touching” the girl.

Butler remains in a Pasco County jail on a $150,000 bond.