Human remains found during search for missing 5-year-old girl from Florida, deputies say

Deputies say they have found human remains during a multi-state search for a 5-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Florida last week.

The remains were found in a wooded area between the cities of Liden and Demopolis in Alabama — more than seven hours away from Taylor Rose Williams home in Jacksonville, investigators announced Tuesday.

Taylor Williams search update: Human remains were uncovered in Alabama, victim identification is pending. pic.twitter.com/bM4oIqH1iq — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 12, 2019

The discovery comes a day after Brianna Williams was named as a person of interest in her daughter’s disappearance and search efforts were expanded into Alabama, where Williams was originally from.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The search in Alabama focused on a 30-square-mile around the childhood home of the decorated Navy officer, according to News4Jax.

Victim identification is still pending, as of Tuesday afternoon.

“At this point, JSO will await confirmation as forensic tests are completed,” the Jacksonville Sheriff Office said in a media release. “Operational efforts will now shift to secure and process the evidence at the scene.”