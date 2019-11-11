6 students have minor injuries from bus crash in Orlando

Fire rescue officials say a half dozen elementary school students in Florida suffered minor injuries when the school bus they were in was involved in a crash with a car.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted Monday morning that the six students were taken to a hospital in Orlando for treatment.

Firefighters say there were 21 students on the bus at the time.

The 26-year-old driver of the car and her 1-year-old son were not injured.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Florida Highway Patrol says charges are pending against the car's driver. Troopers say the car attempted to pass the bus on the left side as the bus slowed down to make a left turn.