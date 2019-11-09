Crews comb central Florida lake for missing woman evidence

Dive crews from a central Florida sheriff's office are searching for a new location in the 2006 disappearance of a young woman.

Jennifer Kesse was 24 when she went missing in January 2006 after she didn't show up for work. Her car was found at a condo complex about a mile from where she lived.

Click Orlando reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office is following up on a new tip, brought to law enforcement by the Kesse family investigator.

Crews on Friday concentrated efforts on the south side of Lake Fischer, about 12 miles from where she lived.

It's not clear what, if anything, was found in connection with the case.