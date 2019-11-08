Data breach put thousands of Florida Blue members’ personal information at risk

A data breach at Magellan Health, Inc. has put the personal information of Florida Blue members at risk, the company announced Friday.

Florida Blue says “less than 1 percent” of its approximately 5 million members were affected.

The breach, which reportedly occurred on May 28, was traced back to an employee who handles the healthcare provider’s member data. Magellan believes the employee’s email was hacked in a phishing scam. In doing so, numerous personal identifiers including the members’ names, dates of birth and prescriptions might’ve been accessed.

An investigation into the incident found no evidence that the third party tried to use the information in the employee’s email. Instead, the unauthorized user just sent out email spam. This is believed to be an isolated incident.

The affected members will be contacted and offered complimentary credit monitoring as well as identity theft protection services, Magellan says.

Florida Blue issued the following statement:

“We take data breaches very seriously, and while we do not believe our members’ personal information was compromised, we are working closely with Magellan to make sure our potentially impacted members have access to credit monitoring and identity theft protection tools to help them ensure their information is protected.”