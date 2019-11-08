Video showing a middle schooler screaming as a deputy hurts her gets him removed, cops say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that one of their School Resource Deputies was “removed” after video shows him using an “inappropriate amount of force” on a student. Screenshot of 1k_johnny_'s Instagram

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that one of their school resource deputies was “removed” after video shows him using an “inappropriate amount of force” on a student.

At 9 a.m., Orange County Sheriff John Mina was made of aware of the video circulating on social media, deputies said.

The video shows two deputies arresting a young screaming black student. One of the deputies pulls her head back as he walks her to his cruiser.

Later in the video, the same deputy whips out a baton and commands the students around him to get back.

After getting the young girl in the patrol car, the deputy yells to the surrounding crowd, “This is because you’re silly. You all are stupid little children.”

The video was shared on most social media accounts Thursday. Deputies did not say when the arrest was made, what led to her detainment or what the deputy’s name is.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was immediately removed from the school Friday morning, pending termination.

“I’m very upset by what I saw on that video,” said Sheriff Mina in a statement. “The actions of this deputy appear to violate some of the most important values and expectations that I have set as sheriff. The type of behavior I witnessed on the video and on body worn camera video will not be tolerated.

The child has not been arrested, and deputies say she was briefly detained and released to a parent.