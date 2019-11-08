Watch as three men rob McDonald’s at gunpoint, drag man into kitchen. Trio hasn’t been caught

It was a normal, quiet early morning outside a McDonald’s when a black BMW pulled along side the restaurant.

Three men got out the car. Guns drawn, masks on. This Orlando McDonald’s was about to be robbed.

On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released video from the fast food joints cameras that captured the almost tactical robbery that took place at 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

As the robbers enter the store on South Orange Blossom Trail, there is a man at a table in the lounge area. He looks to be cowering as one of the men grab him by his shirt and drag him into kitchen, as the other two run towards the back where the safe is.

While in the kitchen, deputies say the men held some of the workers at gunpoint.

As one of the robbers makes quick work of opening the safe and pulling out the cash, another is still dragging the man from the lobby further into the back, video shows.

As the robbers made off with the goods, no one in the store was hurt, deputies said.

The trio have been on the run since.

Orange County deputies are asking anyone with information on the robbery or who the men are to call 800-423-8477.