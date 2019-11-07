Broward Schools official wore naked woman Halloween costume to work. Trouble ensued.

A top Broward County Public Schools administrator is on notice after a photo depicting a raunchy Halloween costume she wore to work caught the district’s attention.

Mary Catherine Coker, the school district’s director of procurement and warehousing services, is seen in a photo and video dressed as a flasher. Coker, in dark sunglasses and a top hat, appears to be wearing a detailed nude woman’s bodysuit under a black trench coat. She appears to be posing in a costume contest next to employees dressed as Wonder Woman and a sumo wrestler.

Mary Coker is the Broward County school district’s director of procurement and warehousing services. Broward County Public Schools

In a video posted Nov. 1 on MyBlackBroward.com’s Facebook page, Coker is surrounded by others in an office setting. She opened her trench coat, revealing her graphic bodysuit, to raucous cheers.

According to the Facebook post, Coker was participating in a Halloween contest at the Kathleen C. Wright administration building in Fort Lauderdale. The Facebook post suggests children may have been present.

Broward school district spokeswoman Cathleen Brennan said the district is following protocols under its corrective action policy, but was not specific.

“A photograph of Mary Coker, Director of Procurement and Warehousing Services, wearing an inappropriate Halloween costume at work was brought to the District’s attention,” Brennan wrote in an email.

The district’s corrective action policy states: “Employees are expected to comply with workplace policies, procedures and regulations; local, state, and federal laws; and State Board Rules, both in and out of the work place.”

“Our office is not able to provide additional information at this time,” Brennan wrote.

Reached by phone Thursday, Coker said she “wouldn’t elaborate” on whether the photo was taken at work.

“It’s only been posted on one website. There has been no complaints,” she told the Herald. “It’s been posted on one single website that has maybe four comments or seven.” She said she was in the middle of a staff meeting with 50 people and would talk to a reporter this evening.

Coker, 46, has been working at the school district since 2016, according to district records. At a salary of around $150,000, she is among the highest paid administrators in the school district.

Last year, Coker received a $13,000 raise — $8,000 beyond the allowed limit — from Superintendent Robert Runcie, according to the Sun Sentinel. Runcie later reduced her raise.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.