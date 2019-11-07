Florida man attacks suspected burglar with machete

A Florida man appeared in court with a heavily bandaged arm one week after authorities say he tried to break into the house of a man armed with a machete.

The Sun Sentinel reports that 26-year-old Roderick Thomas made his initial appearance Wednesday in Broward County court on a burglary with assault or battery charge. The judge ordered he be held without bond.

Prosecutors say Thomas was trying to pry open the door of a Fort Lauderdale home with a copper pipe on Oct. 30 when he was confronted by a resident armed with a machete. The two men began to fight, pipe versus machete, until the resident managed to pin a badly injured Thomas and call for police.

Thomas had been hospitalized with extensive injuries.