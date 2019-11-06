Two workers at a Denny’s restaurant have tested positive for hepatitis A

Two workers at a Kissimmee Denny’s were diagnosed with hepatitis A, meaning recent diners at that restaurant need to get vaccinated or watch for symptoms.

A statement from Denny’s said once the restaurant found out about the two employees at the 2051 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Denny’s, the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County was notified.

“Denny’s immediately closed the restaurant and commenced both a cleaning process and food removal as required by the FDOH,” the statement from Denny’s said. “The restaurant was inspected by FDOH-Osceola inspectors and declared safe, and we are providing all Denny’s employees at the location with the hepatitis A vaccine.”

The company didn’t answer whether or not it was vaccinating all employees in Florida. Hepatitis A has swept through Florida this year at a rate that obliterates all previous records. There have been 2,992 confirmed cases of hepatitis A this year, more than 2014-18 combined.

Hepatitis A, which infects the liver, can cause stomachaches, nausea, jaundice, diarrhea, fever and fatigue. As the virus is found in the feces of an infected person, proper handwashing — 20 seconds under warm water — is considered the best way to prevent hepatitis A from spreading to food and objects.

It’s also why people such as food safety attorney Bill Marler hammer on the idea that all restaurants should have employees vaccinated against hepatitis A.