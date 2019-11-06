Disney visitor groped a princess in the Magic Kingdom, deputies say

A visitor’s physically abusive behavior toward a Disney princess left her shaking and in tears last week, according to authorities.

On Saturday, Brian Sherman, 51, and his wife were spending the day at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom., the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

On their vacation, they decided to take a picture with one of the Disney princesses in the theme park.

As the couple entered the grotto for pictures, Sherman told the princess how much he loved her and how she is his favorite princess, deputies said. Police did not release which princess the cast member was portraying.

Sherman sat on the left side of the princess, his wife on the right.

Brian Sherman, 51, groped a Disney princess at Magic Kingdom on Saturda, the Organce County Sheriff’s Office said. He touched her breast for three to four seconds. Orange County Sheriff's Office

After repeating how much he loves the princess, Sherman placed his right arm around her shoulder.

Deputies said princesses are trained by Disney to stop a photo if a guest has an arm wrapped around them. And this princess was uncomfortable by Sherman’s touch, but unable to move, deputies said.

One of the two Disney co-workers with the princess was working the line as Sherman continued to wrap his arm lower so that he could “cup the victim’s bra with his right hand,” deputies said.

The other co-worker recognized the cast member’s body language and told Sherman to remove his hand from around her before suggesting a pose.

When the worker tending the line turned around, Sherman’s hand was on the cast member’s breast, deputies said.

Sherman “cupped and lifted the victim’s right breast for approximately three to four seconds,” deputies said.

After several commands to take his hand off her breast, Sherman did and slipped it back around her shoulders.

The workers took the photo.

As the couple left the room, the woman portraying the princess started to shake and cry.

Sherman was arrested and charged with battery and given a $500 bond.