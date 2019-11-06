‘What Jesus wouldn’t do.’ In road rage, man hits a teen with Christian badge, cops say

In a fit of road rage, Stephen Grosso, 61, hit a 16-year-old girl with a Christian affiliation badge for following to close to him, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said. He was charged with burglary with simple battery. Pasco County Sheriff's Office

In Florida, road rage isn’t that hard to come across. A car getting too close or cutting you off can set off the worst in the best of people. But acting on that rage is the difference that can land someone behind bars.

Stephen Grosso, 61, acted on his rage Tuesday afternoon by hitting a driver with a peculiar object, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

It was just after 2 p.m. when a 16-year-old girl was driving and stopped for a school bus on the streets of Wesley Chapel.

Grosso, ahead of her, didn’t like how close the teen got to his car, deputies said. So he got out, walked up to her car and pulled out what appeared to be gold police badge.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The girl rolled down her window and Grosso gave her a piece of his mind on how he thought she was riding too close behind him, deputies said.

Thenm deputies said, he reached into her car and hit her on the head with the metal badge. It left a red mark.

Although the golden object appeared to be a police badge, it wasn’t. It was a Christian-affiliation badge, deputies said.

“What Jesus wouldn’t do,” is how deputies headlined the incident.

On Grosso’s arrest report, his business address is listed as Ablaze Worldwide Ministries Inc., which did not immediately return a call for comment.

The ministries website describes the organization as “a ministry where the Supernatural Power of God is a natural and a common occurrence. This is a no nonsense, tell it like it is ministry that is interested in Souls & setting the people of God on Fire.”

Grosso and his wife are the leaders of the ministry, according to its website.

Grosso was charged with burglary with simple battery.