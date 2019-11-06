Florida authorities seize 5 dogs after man’s mauling

Authorities say they've seized five bulldogs in South Florida after a man was mauled.

The Miami Herald reports that the attack occurred Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade County.

A video that began circulating online shows the man being charged by three dogs and falling to the ground. Two more dogs then join the attack. Several people passing by try to get the dogs off the man.

Police received a 911 call about the attack shortly before noon. Miami-Dade Animal Services responded and launched a dangerous dog investigation.

Police didn't immediately identify the victim. His condition wasn't known.