One of the present day's most proficient offshore powerboat racers is aspiring to earn another world title.

The Race World Offshore Key West Championships begin Wednesday in the Florida Keys.

During his 33-year career, Miami throttleman John Tomlinson has amassed 46 national and world titles.

In the eight-entry Super Cat class, Tomlinson is teamed with Myrick Coil of Osage Beach, Missouri, in Performance Boat Center, a 41-foot catamaran with twin 800-horsepower engines that can hit speeds around 135 mph (217 kph).

Wednesday and Friday's races each account for 25% of accumulated points. Sunday's final races, worth the remaining 50%, are to determine world champions in various classes.

A portion of the almost 4.5 mile-per-lap (7.2 kilometer-per-lap) course runs through Key West Harbor, providing fans vantage points close to the action.