Broward Catholic school principal arrested on domestic violence charge, cops say

Richard Pierre Jean Broward County Sheriff's Office

A principal at a Catholic high school in Broward County is behind bars on a domestic violence charge, jail records show.

Richard Pierre Jean, the 50-year-old principal at Archbishop McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches, was booked into a Broward’s Main Jail Tuesday.

Multiple media outlets report the Archdiocese of Miami placed Jean on administrative leave as Miramar police continue their investigation.

The Miami Herald will continue to update this report as more information becomes available.

