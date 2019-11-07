He was supposed to be making repairs. A mom found him battering her 5-year-old, cops say

Francisco Vallejo Pasco County Sheriff's Office

A handyman is behind bars after a mother said he inappropriately touched her 5-year-old daughter while at their home to repair an appliance, deputies say.

Francisco Vallejo, 59, was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with sexual battery of a minor under the age of 12, according to the complaint affidavit.

The affidavit says Vallejo was fixing a washer machine outside of a Zephyrhills home Sunday evening under the supervision of the girl’s mother. At some point she went inside to make a business call and eventually returned to discover the repairman was nowhere to be seen.

In search of Vallejo, she re-entered the home only to find the unimaginable.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“She saw [her daughter] laying on the couch, [Vallejo] was holding the victim’s legs ..., and he was positioned between the victim’s legs,” the deputy wrote.

The mother immediately told Vallejo to leave and called the cops.

Only later did the 5-year-old detail the explicit nature of her sexual battery, the report says.

Detectives interviewed Vallejo the next day and he confessed to sexually battering the child, describing himself as a “monster” according to the affidavit.

A spokesman for the clerk of court says Vallejo is being held without bond in a Pasco County Jail.