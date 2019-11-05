Her late son’s GoFundMe raised nearly $5,000. She created it after killing him, cops say

Victoria Grace Jackson Clearwater Police Department

A Pinellas County mother raised over $4,000 in funeral expenses for her deceased son before admitting to killing him, according to media reports.

Victoria Jackson, 24, is charged with the first-degree murder of 10-month-old Malachi, who was found unresponsive in his crib in late May, according to the arrest affidavit. Police say the infant was taken to the hospital where medical officials later pronounced him dead.

A little more than a week after Malachi’s death, Jackson created a GoFundMe seeking help with her son’s funeral expenses.

“I want to give my son the best memorial service I can. He died last Friday night,” an excerpt from the description read. “I’ve never been so heartbroken in my life. ”

WTFS first reported the page had garnered more than $4,300 in donations before being taken down on Saturday. The move came three days after detectives learned Jackson had confessed to a friend that she had intentionally suffocated Malachi with a pillow while he slept, according to investigators.

Police arrested Jackson on a murder charge late Friday afternoon, the affidavit says. Court records show she was convicted of a resisting arrest in 2017.

A GoFundMe spokesman told WFTS that they have already started to refund everyone who donated to Jackson’s page.