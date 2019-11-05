Ringo Starr is pushing 80. But that’s not stopping him from doing three Florida shows

With Ringo Starr’s announcement of a 2020 All Starr Band tour — which includes three Florida dates — the former Beatle is almost as busy as he was in the early 1970s.

Starr, 79, has tour dates on June 26 at St. Augustine Amphitheatre, June 27 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood and June 28 at Eckerd Hall in Clearwater.

The tour opens May 29 in Ontario, Canada, and includes dates in New York, New Hampshire, Boston and Atlanta.

Presale tickets for the Florida dates and several others go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Ticketmaster.

Why should you consider seeing Starr in 2020? He’s turning 80 on July 7. Even with a little help from his friends, the road can’t go on forever. He’s not Tony Bennett, after all.

He’ll also have the formidable All Starr Band with him on tour (Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette and Hamish Stuart). These guys have been members of classic rock and pop bands like Santana, Toto, Journey, Men at Work and the Average White Band and have backed everyone from Cher, Olivia Newton-John and David Lee Roth to Kansas and the late Donna Summer.

And of course, he was a Beatle. Who doesn’t want to hear another round of “With a Little Help From My Friends,” “Octopus’s Garden” or “Photograph” in concert with the guy who actually sang the originals?

In recent months, Starr celebrated the 30th anniversary of his first All Starr Band tour, which had begun in 1989. In July, fellow Beatle Paul McCartney joined Starr on stage at Dodger’s Stadium in L.A.

In September, Starr enjoyed the 50th anniversary reissue of a remixed “Abbey Road,” the Beatles’ 1969 landmark album, which proved particularly kind to Starr because the sparkling mix brought his drumming up to the forefront.

And in October, Starr released his latest photo book, “Another Day in the Life” and his 20th solo album “What’s My Name.”

Guests on the LP include McCartney, who plays bass on a Starr’s affectionate cover of a 1980 Lennon demo of “Grow Old With Me.” Fellow All Starr Lukather, guitarist with Toto, co-wrote with Starr the yacht rock-ready “Magic,” a catchy song that finds Starr on a latter day yacht rock voyage. (That’s not a bad thing, actually.)

Ringo Starr’s “What’s My Name,” his 20th studio album outside the Beatles. Released in 2019. Universal Music Enterprises

For more information visit www.RingoStarr.com.