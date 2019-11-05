His teacher kicked him out of class. So, the student threatened to shoot her, cops say

A 13-year-old boy found himself in handcuffs after deputies say he threatened to use a gun on his teacher because she kicked him out of class for pulling down his pants.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said this less than normal classroom disruption happened Monday at James Irvin Education Center.

It was around 3:27 p.m., the school day was almost over and the 13-year-old was going into his fifth-period class.

The disruption started out relatively small, then escalated quickly.

The boy told his teacher, “I have a wedgie.”

He then pulled down his pants and started picking his underwear from his butt, deputies said.

After being told to sit down at a table, the boy said, “No,” and continued talking to students.

The teacher had enough — and called two school staff members, who told the boy to leave the classroom. He refused.

Eventually he decided to leave the room, but as he walked out he told his teacher, “This is not over. I got my Glock nine.”

She told deputies that she felt threatened that the boy was trying to intimidate her.

Deputies said that the boy told them he did refuse to leave the room, but that he was singing a song by rapper 9Lokkine called “Bounce Out With That Glokk9.”

The lyric goes, “When we thuggin’, we got are Glock-9’s.”

The boy also told deputies he did not mean to harm anyone and he was only telling a joke. He didn’t want to hurt anyone.