Here’s where active military and vets can get discounts on Veterans Day

If you’re a veteran, businesses want to thank you for your service — and offer you a discount.

Here’s where you can find deals on tech, food and more in Florida for active military and veteran families. Some of these deals are just for Veterans Day, and others can be found year-round.

This information may change or vary by location.

Food & Drinks

Denny’s will be giving active military personnel and veterans nationwide a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast entree on Veteran’s Day from 5 a.m. to noon. Courtesy of Denny's

For those who need a little pick-me-up in the morning, Starbucks is offering free tall (12-ounce) coffee for all active-duty military, veterans and their spouses on Veterans Day. The free coffee is limited to one per person and ID is required.

The company will also be donating 25 cents of every coffee sold on Veterans Day to Team Red, White and Blue and Team Rubicon to support the mental health of veterans, according to a company spokesman.

Denny’s will also be giving active military personnel and veterans nationwide a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast entree on Veterans Day from 5 a.m. to noon.

If you’ve never gone to Denny’s, the dish is one of the restaurant’s signature breakfast entrees and lets you pick four items from over 13 different choices including buttermilk pancakes, eggs and bacon. The offer is valid for dine-in only. You must show a valid military ID or DD 214 to be eligible.

If breakfast isn’t your thing, maybe you’ll want to head on over to Applebee’s. For the 12th year in a row, the restaurant is giving active military members and veterans a free meal on Veterans Day at more than 1,000 Applebee’s locations nationwide.

You’ll be able to pick one of seven full-size entree’s for this special. Entree options include a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, a 6-ounce USDA Select Top Sirloin and a Double Crunch Shrimp.

The offer is for dine-in customers only at select locations and does not include beverages or gratuity. Be prepared to show proof of military service. Hours vary by location. You can find a participating restaurant near you by visiting applebees.com/en/veterans-day-free-meals.

Veterans and active military members can also receive a free meal at participating Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurants on Veterans Day. There are seven entrees to pick from, including Chicken Crispers, Cajun Chicken Pasta and the classic Oldtimer with Cheese. To find a participating restaurant near you, visit chilis.com/restaurant-events/veterans-day.

Technology

Need a new phone?

T-mobile is offering veterans and active military customers 50 percent off select Samsung phones for a limited time. Phones include the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 +. You must be a verified account owner of a Magenta Military plan to be eligible.

While Verizon might not be giving you a discount on a new phone, the company still wants to help your wallet when you go shopping online. It’s giving active military, veterans and families a free one-year membership to Amazon Prime with a a purchase of a new phone and line of service on a qualifying plan until Dec. 2.

Upgrades are excluded. Customers will also be eligible for select Verizon Wireless and Fios discounts.

Year round offers:

T-mobile, Verizon and AT&T all offer year round discounted plans for active military, veterans and their families.

T-mobile customers might be eligible for the Magenta Military or Magenta Plus Military plan. Both plans include talk, text and smartphone data, Netflix and “free stuff every week,” according to the company’s website. The differences between the plans include streaming quality, mobile hotspot data and data speed abroad.

Verizon also has a variety of Unlimited discount plans available. Depending on the amount of phones you need on your plan, you could save $10-$20, according to Verizon’s website. You’ll also be eligible for discounts on select accessories.

Active military personnel and veterans who have one of the various Unlimited plans with AT&T may also be eligible to receive a 25 percent discount.

Here’s what you should know:

For all three companies, you might be asked to show identification or go through a verification process online before being eligible for any of the active military, veteran, family discounts. To learn more about the various plans or check your verification eligibility, you can visit a store or go online to the company’s website.

If you’re looking for a new computer or tablet, you won’t find any special Veterans Day deals at Apple or Microsoft.

But both companies offer a year round discount on select devices for veterans, active military and their immediate family living with them. Discounts are generally 10 percent.

You will need to verify your status online first.

For Apple, visit apple.com, scroll all the way down and click “Shop for Veterans and Military” under the “For Government” tab. For Microsoft, to see prices, check eligibility and check other services offered, visit military.microsoft.com/resources/.

Shopping

Various stores in South Florida are offering discounts for Veterans Day. Sushiman Getty Images/iStockphoto

Need to stock up?

Active military personnel, veterans and their families can save 10 percent during their grocery shopping at Publix on Veterans Day.

Winn-Dixie is also offering an 11 percent discount to all veterans and active military service members at all Winn-Dixie grocery stores and local Fresco y Más locations.

Both discounts have exclusions including prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards and lottery tickets.

You must present a valid military ID, veteran ID, discharge document or driver’s license with a veteran designation to redeem the discount at either grocery chain.

If you don’t need groceries, but are looking for some household items, then you might want to visit Target.

The store is offering a 10 percent military and veteran discount through Veterans Day on a in-store or online purchase. The discount is one-time use and will require customers to verify their eligibility online to receive their discount.

Alcohol, clinic & pharmacy items, dairy milk and select toys and technology purchases including Barbie’s Dreamhouse, Nintendo hardware and Switch games, and DSLR cameras and lenses are excluded. To verify your status, visit offers.sheerid.com/target/military/.

Whether your hobby is fishing, camping or hunting, all Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s store locations will be giving a 10 percent discount to active and retired military, police, state patrol, EMS, firefighters and first responders from Friday through Monday, according to a Bass Pro Shops spokesman.

The discount is part of the company’s Hometown Heroes event and will be available on in stock merchandise. Firearms and ammunition will have a five percent discount.

Year-round offers:

Bass Pro Shops offers a five percent discount year round to active military personnel and veterans from all five branches as well as the National Guard and Reserves.

While the discount doesn’t sound like much, it does apply to firearms, ammo and thousands of other items including sales and promotions both in-store and online, according to the store’s website. To verify your status, visit bassproshop.com, scroll all the way down and click “Military Appreciation Discount” under Resources.

Need to do some work around the house?

Lowes offers an everyday 10 percent military discount to veterans and activity duty military on most full priced items in-store and online. But, in order to get this discount, you’ll have to verify your credentials at lowes.com/military.