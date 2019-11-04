Two cousins were arguing. So one threw a dog cage with a chihuahua inside, police say

Stephone Otis Johnson Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

People tend to do regrettable things out of anger. But hurling a dog cage with the dog still inside might be at the top of today’s list.

Stephone Johnson, 27, faces a misdemeanor domestic battery charge for throwing the cage containing a chihuahua at his cousin, according to the arrest report.

Police say Johnson and his cousin had gotten into an argument at their St. Petersburg home last Tuesday night when the 27-year-old began threatening to harm everyone staying at the residence. Johnson then picked up the black metal cage with the 1-year-old Rosco still inside and tossed it at his relative, the report said.

The cage hit his cousin, who suffered a minor bruise on her upper arm. It was unclear whether Rosco was harmed.

Johnson admitted to throwing the cage when questioned by police, the report says. He was taken to a Pinellas County Jail and was released later that night with orders not to return to his home.

This wasn’t Johnson’s first run-in with the law. Court records show the St. Petersburg resident has been convicted of two misdemeanors — petit theft and battery — since 2017.