Small plane ditches along busy Doral street near Miami-Dade police headquarters

A small plane made an emergency crash landing late Sunday night in Doral near an industrial complex and Miami-Dade police headquarters.

The plane crashed into a delivery truck along Northwest 25th Street just west of 87th Avenue late Sunday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Surrounding streets were shut down late Sunday. The plane was still at the side of the road early Monday and might cause some delays during morning rush hour.

“The fact that it happened at a Sunday night at 10 p.m. made a big difference,” Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes told reporters at the scene. “I don’t want to think of what would be during the day or on a weekday.”

The plane is a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-76, also known as a Beechcraft Duchess, according to the FAA.

Miami International Airport is about four miles east of where the small plane landed along the road. NBC 6 reported that the plane grazed an Amazon truck on the way down.

Local TV reported that two people were on board the plane and were standing outside when fire-rescue arrived. No one on the ground was injured.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.