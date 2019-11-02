Watch as trio sitting on top of capsized boat is saved by a good Samaritan

The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of three weary ocean travelers Saturday.

Just 25 miles outside Hernando Beach, a 26-foot Seafox capsized, throwing three people in the water, the Coast Guard said.

An emergency GPS tracking device activated, and Coast Guard watchstanders immediately sent out an aircrew to help the trio.

A Coast Guard HC-130 aircrew dropped a life raft to three people sitting on the hull of the capsized boat. A call for nearby boats to assist the three was made.

Video released by the Coast Suard shows a good Samaritan was able to pick up the three people and take them to Crystal River.