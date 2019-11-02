Stuart Air Show cancels Saturday events, a day after a pilot’s crash

The Stuart Air Show has canceled a second day of events that were scheduled for Saturday.

Organizers cited bad weather as the reason for halting both day and night events.

The National Weather Service noted showers in the area. Today’s rain chance in Stuart is at 40%, increasing to 50% Saturday night and there’s still a 40% chance of wetness Sunday.

“The weather is just not cooperating, especially with our parking lots,” Stuart Air Show officials posted on Facebook, with the announcement that Sunday’s events, including a 5K, will be held.

The cancellation comes just a day after a pilot who was scheduled to perform in the air show was killed Friday afternoon when his Grumman OV-1 Mohawk crashed on Whitham Field in Martin County before the start of the show.

Friday night’s air show events were canceled as a result. The crash is under investigation.

Stuart Air Show had been scheduled as a three-day event, through Sunday.

Tickets for Saturday’s events will be honored at rescheduled performances on Sunday. The Stuart Air Show board is meeting Saturday morning to discuss how to handle ticket holders, vendors and sponsors related to Friday night’s canceled show.

An announcement is expected around noon Saturday.