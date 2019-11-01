A pilot was killed when his plane crashed in Martin County before the Stuart Air Show

A pilot is dead after his plane crashed in Stuart, Fla., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 Martin County Sheriff's Office

One person is dead after a plane scheduled to appear in the Stuart Air Show crashed in Martin County, multiple outlets report.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at Whitham Field before the start of the Stuart Air Show. Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene quickly but were unable to save the pilot, the only person on board.

“There was absolutely nothing anybody could have done,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said in multiple media interviews.

The pilot is believed to be an adult male, according to WPTV.

Tweets from both law enforcement and air show officials started going out just after 1:30 p.m.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office, MCFR on scene of plane crash at Whitham Field. No further information available at this time. pic.twitter.com/ddFLASnAb6 — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) November 1, 2019

WPTV first reported that the plane was a Grumman OV-1 Mohawk, a “twin-engine turboprop armed military observation and attack aircraft,” the air show’s website says.

The cause of the crash is still unknown but TCPalm reports that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating.

Friday night’s air show events were canceled and rescheduled for Saturday night.