He almost hit a couple with his motorcycle, then swung a metal object at them, cops say

A Florida Keys man is accused of threatening a couple with a metal pipe or tire iron as they stood on a bridge near Marathon in the Lower Keys.

Bruce Barton Coles, 53, was arrested Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a warrant stemming from the incident, which happened Oct. 20 on the Truman Bridge on Duck Key.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office press release, nearby security camera footage shows Coles swinging the object at the couple, who ran away, stopped a passing motorcyclist and called 911.

The man and woman, who are in their 60s, told police they were standing on the side of the bridge and were nearly hit by a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that cops said was driven by Coles.

After the motorcycle passed, the man on the bridge held up his arms in anger, Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman, said.

A few minutes later, Coles returned, hopped off his bike and went after the couple with the object, according to the press release.

Linhardt said Detective Leon Bourcier watched the security camera footage, which “corroborated the couple’s version of events.”

Coles could not be reached for comment by either email or phone.