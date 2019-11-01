Car fatally hits father, son on motorcycles in Florida

Authorities say a father and son riding motorcycles were killed in a crash with an oncoming car in Florida.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the crash occurred late Tuesday in New Smyrna Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Kaily Blankenship was attempting to pass a pickup truck in a passing zone when she crashed head-on into 54-year-old Eric Johnson and 27-year-old Jaramis Johnson. Both men died from their injuries, and Blankenship suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending against Blankenship.