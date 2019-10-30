He told a mom about a “weird fetish” then asked to perform a sex act on her son, cops say

A Brevard County man, who police say propositioned a mother for sex with her underage child, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Court documents show a jury on Friday found Jamal Alonzo Davis, 25, guilty of child pornography, sexual battery of a child under 12 and prohibited use of computer.

“He’s a sick, sick person. Never mind that he preyed on children, but to ask a mother to allow him to commit this offense with her child is absolutely sick,” Lt. Mike Smith of the Palm Bay Police Department, the agency that investigated the case, told Florida Today.

The mother contacted detectives in May after Davis told her that he had a “weird fetish,” according to his arrest report.

Police say they began investigating Davis and discovered that he had filmed sexual encounters with another child. Davis later told investigators that he had performed oral sex on the child so often that she even asked him for it, the report continues.

“He said he makes her think it is a reward to be licked,” the officer wrote.

The mother also recorded a phone call with Davis where he admitted to wanting to perform oral sex on her son while she watched, the report says. The report did not indicate how old her son was, only that he was under 12.

Records show Davis sat in a Brevard County Jail for five months while on trial until being transferred to the Department of Corrections Wednesday.