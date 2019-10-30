Broward sheriff fires deputy accused of punching suspect handcuffed to a hospital bed

A Broward sheriff’s deputy has been fired for punching an arrested man handcuffed to a hospital bed on Jan. 2, an act caught on the cop’s bodycam video.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced the termination Wednesday morning.

Tony said a 30-day suspension originally was recommended to him after an internal affairs investigation. But after seeing the evidence, Tony decided that wouldn’t do.

Deputy Jorge Sobrino, 24, also has been charged in Broward County criminal court with battery.

His bodycam video, released in April after the Broward County public defender’s office asked Tony to initiate an investigation, shows David Rafferty O’Connell handcuffed to a Broward Health North bed after being arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence. He’d been taken there for injuries to his face, by BSO policy.

O’Connell repeatedly yells that he doesn’t want to be there and he’ll sign off that he’s physically fine. Sobrino tells him to “sit down” and “shut up” numerous times. O’Connell also didn’t like that he had to urinate in a plastic bottle, an act made difficult by his right arm being handcuffed.

Their argument became physical when Sobrino struck O’Connell with a right cross to the face, then twisted O’Connell’s left arm behind him before handcuffing that arm to the bed.

Sobrino’s arrest report description didn’t match what the video showed.

“We will not turn a blind eye and act like we did not know,” Tony said Wednesday.