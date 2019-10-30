Woman hospitalized after crashing into Florida liquor store

Authorities say a woman has been hospitalized after crashing her SUV into a liquor store in South Florida.

The Miami Herald reports the crash occurred Tuesday at a shopping center near the main campus of Florida International University.

Miami-Dade police say the white Volkswagen SUV hit a parked car before smashing through a glass wall and coming to rest completely inside the store.

No injuries were reported to anyone inside the building. A juvenile female passenger in the SUV was not injured.

Police didn't immediately say what caused the crash.