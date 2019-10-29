A tourist said she only left daughter in a Hard Rock garage briefly — but police differ

Maybe the lure of the guitar-shaped hotel was just too enticing.

A couple visiting Florida from Ecuador headed into the recently expanded Hard Rock Hotel and Casino complex near Hollywood. But Seminole police say Sintia Pinargote and Carlos Enrique Herrera Pluas left a 7-year-old girl inside a car in the parking garage for at least an hour, according to reports.

Pinargote, 31, is the girl’s mother. (The father is Ecuadorian soccer player Enner Valencia, 29, a forward for Liga MX Club Tigres UANL.)

Carlos Enrique Herrera Pluas (left) and Sintia Pinargote were charged with child abuse without great bodily harm on Oct. 27, 2019. Seminole Police say they left her 7-year-old daughter inside a car in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s garage Sunday morning. Broward Main Jail

At Broward County’s Central courthouse on Monday, Pinargote said she only ran inside the venue just after midnight Sunday to pick up Pluas, 32, WPLG Local 10 reported. But surveillance cameras spotted the couple arriving at the casino together around midnight.

The girl was seen inside the casino’s garage at about 12:30 a.m., according to Seminole police, NBC6 reported.

“Seminole Police and Casino Security officers follow a zero tolerance policy for children left alone in vehicles at Seminole Casinos,” a police spokesperson said in a statement, obtained by NBC6.

The pair were charged with abuse of a child without great bodily harm, a third-degree felony, according to Broward Jail records. The girl was placed in custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Pluas and Pinargote are being held on $5,000 bond apiece, according to Broward court records.