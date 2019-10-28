He said he was in a hurry to get to Key West. Cops took him to jail

Police in the Florida Keys arrested a man on reckless driving and driving-under-the-influence charges after clocking him driving well over 100 mph down U.S. 1 early Sunday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

William Earl Chase Paslay, 47, was still in county jail in Marathon Monday afternoon on a bond of $125,000.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, a deputy pulled him over between 2 and 3 a.m. at mile marker 61 on Duck Key, just north of the city of Marathon, after clocking him driving his Ford F-150 pickup truck at 103 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Another deputy issued a “be-on-the-lookout” for a speeding pickup truck about a half hour earlier at mile marker 83 in Islamorada, said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

After Deputy Corbin Hradecky pulled Paslay over, he asked him why he was driving so fast. Paslay, who is from Minette, Alabama, said he was in a hurry to get to Key West, Linhardt said.

He told Hradecky that he drank six beers that evening, but he refused to take a breath test to measure his blood-alcohol level, according to the charging information on the sheriff’s office website.

Linhardt said that a passenger was in Paslay’s truck who was not arrested.